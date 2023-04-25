News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: Caden Piening

Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 2025 athlete Caden Piening. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Akron, Connecticut, Western Kentucky

The latest

Piening is an athlete who the Hokies like best as a tight end. He's been farily well-traveled throughout the Midwest already in his recruitment, and the expectation is that he'll make a stop in Blacksburg this offseason. Virginia Tech has tried to get more heavily involved in the Cincinnati area with limited success to date, but there's a decent chance it just takes one high-profile signing to change that. Piening has middle-tier Power-5 programs on the list so far, so getting in before the Notre Dames and Ohio States (both of which he has visited) of the world is necessary to have a real shot here.

Film

