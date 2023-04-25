Virginia Tech has offered Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson 2025 athlete Caden Piening. Here's a quick look at him.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p
YSBUZWNoISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJC
b3dlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlsZXJCb3dlbjwvYT4gPGEg
aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fSmVmZkNhcnA/cmVmX3NyYz10
d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9KZWZmQ2FycDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90
d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9saW5vX2x1cGluZXR0aT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3
Ij5AbGlub19sdXBpbmV0dGk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl
ci5jb20vQ29hY2hFdmFuRHJleWVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD
b2FjaEV2YW5EcmV5ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j
b20vSmVzc2VNdWxsaW5zND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmVzc2VN
dWxsaW5zNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fQUhT
X0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBfQUhTX0Zvb3RiYWxs
PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19DbGlu
dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzX0NsaW50PC9hPiA8YSBo
cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Jpcm0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1
RXRmdyI+QEJpcm08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kMEk4ZVBn
bHBTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZDBJOGVQZ2xwUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo
OyBDYWRlbiBQaWVuaW5nIChAQ2FkZW5QaWVuaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw
czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhZGVuUGllbmluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTY1MDUzMDgx
OTEwNTA4MzM5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwgMjAy
MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov
L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0
Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Akron, Connecticut, Western Kentucky
The latest
Piening is an athlete who the Hokies like best as a tight end. He's been farily well-traveled throughout the Midwest already in his recruitment, and the expectation is that he'll make a stop in Blacksburg this offseason. Virginia Tech has tried to get more heavily involved in the Cincinnati area with limited success to date, but there's a decent chance it just takes one high-profile signing to change that. Piening has middle-tier Power-5 programs on the list so far, so getting in before the Notre Dames and Ohio States (both of which he has visited) of the world is necessary to have a real shot here.
Film
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t
L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTM0NDA5ODgvNjM4YjkzZmVkZmQ4ZDAwNGMwNmM0
MDFkJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---