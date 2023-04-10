Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Friendship Academy 2025 defensive tackle Bryce Jenkins. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Jenkins visited Blacksburg this weekend, and had an outstanding visit capped by an offer before he headed out. That's a pretty good start for a guy from the footprint, but it gets even stronger: his first offer came from Maryland, when VT running backs coach Elijah Brooks was the key contact in the DMV for the Terps (and Jenkins began his career at DeMatha, where Brooks had previously coached). That's a longer-standing personal connection that should continue to pay off. Jenkins has a few major national offers and hasn't been shy about trying to visit most of the programs in the mix, but at this early stage, the Hokies are in outstanding position.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---