New Virginia Tech football offer: Bryce Duke
Virginia Tech has offered Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora 2022 running back/athlete Bryce Duke. Here's a quick look at him.
SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.
Other notable offers
Cincinnati, Duke, Rutgers, several mid-majors and service academies
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news