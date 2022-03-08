New Virginia Tech football offer: Brock Glenn

Glenn was active on the camp circuit last Summer - resulting in most of the scholarship offers that he now holds - but he doesn't plan to throw for college coaches this Summer. Instead, he'll use his time to visit as many programs as possible, and determine which are serious contenders for his services. With the Hokies a relatively recent entry into his recruitment, he doesn't have anything set for Blacksburg yet, but a trip to VT is a possibility. He's not related to his lead recruiter, Hokies QB coach Brad Glenn, but a visit before he makes a planned Summer decision could go a long way for VT.