{{ timeAgo('2022-06-06 20:00:00 -0500') }}

New Virginia Tech football offer: Brett Clatterbaugh

Virginia Tech has offered Culpeper (Va.) Eastern View 2025 linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Old Dominion

The latest

Clatterbaugh has taken multiple past visits to Virginia Tech, but Sunday's trip - to perform in front of the coaches at VT's second camp session of the Summer - was enough to net him an offer. That he'd already been to Blacksburg on multiple unofficials indicates the seriousness of his interest, but it's early in the process and he's a prospect who wants to see what's out there before he begins to narrow his options. Clemson, for example, has also hosted him a couple times already. Nonetheless, Virginia Tech should be the team that sets the bar for other programs to meet.

Film

