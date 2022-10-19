Virginia Tech has offered Oak Ridge (Tenn.) 2024 wide receiver Brandon Heyward. Here's a quick look at him.

Heyward made his rounds through the Southeast over the Summer, and while the Hokies didn't host him, he's a guy whose travels are going to be pretty wide ranging before he narrows down a list. East Tennessee has long been an area that Virginia Tech has underrecruited, and Brent Pry's coaching staff is intent on changing that. The offer came on the heels of a stop into his high school from VT OLBs coach (and area recruiter) Shawn Quinn, which can help build personal bonds with the high school and ultimately the player. The direction of Tennessee's season could make the Vols tough to beat for a hometown kid if they truly want him, though.

