New Virginia Tech football offer: Brandon Frazier
Virginia Tech has offered McKinney (Texas) North 2020 tight end Brandon Frazier. Here's a quick look at him.
We are currently running one of our best deals of the year for non-subscribers! Save big on a subscription to HokieHaven.com - and get a gift card for FREE Hokie gear. Click here for full details and instructions.
Other notable offers
Arkansas (former commit), Alabama, Baylor, TCU, Vanderbilt, several others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news