Virginia Tech has offered Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional 2026 tight end Brady Shust. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, Syracuse, Connecticut

The latest

Also a baseball prospect, Shust has become more of a football prospect as he has matured (though he may well have the tools to be a two-sport guy in college). Virginia Tech is his biggest offer to date from a name-recognition standpoint, and of course the offer comes the day before the Hokies play in his home state. The Hokies have offered a number of his teammates (and more recently, several NJ private school stars in advance of the trip to Rutgers), and building connections early in the process is the name of the game.

Film

Shust's most-recent available film is nearly two years old, so keep that in mind.

Game breakdown

Shust is a naturally big-bodied player who has the mass and strength to not only make an impact in the blocking game, but also box out defenders as a receiver. He shows good timing, leaping, and hands to be a jump-ball threat. He has decent burst off the ball but only shows OK top-end speed - though that can get better as his body matures and he cleans up what can be a bit of an awkward running gait (it's also totally possible this has happened in the two years since he released any film). He likes to play with a gritty edge to his game, and as he turns into even more of a physical specimen, that should allow him to be a game-changer in multiple phases of the game.