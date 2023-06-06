New Virginia Tech football offer: Brady Sakowitz
Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2026 offensive lineman Brady Sakowitz. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Marshall
The latest
Sakowitz received his Virginia Tech offer after camping in Blacksburg Friday evening. There's also no understating how important the current Hokie staff sees Trinity Episcopal School to their recruiting efforts in the Commonwealth (and overall). Beaten to the punch only by Marshall, the Hokies should be in strong position so remain as heavily involved in his recruitment as they want - though of course, if and when his offer list blows up, they'll want to have put a better product on the field to prove they're playing for championships, since other options will be. He camped last Summer as a defensive lineman, so his development is still a work in progress.
Game breakdown
Sakowitz shows the lower-body flexibility to get into a bent-knee stance at the line, but he has a tendency to pop up vertically out of it, and bend at the waist at the point of contact. Working on his leverage will be important going forward. He shows decent ability to move his feet, though he takes churning, full steps rather than controlled driving steps to maximize the push he can get. As he grows into his body and learns to reduce wasted movement in the lower body (and improve upper-body technique), his natural strength should allow him to excel.
Film
