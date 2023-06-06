Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2026 offensive lineman Brady Sakowitz. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XT1csIEkgYW0gQkxFU1NFRCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZy b20gVmlyZ2luaWEgVGVjaCEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29hY2hfTWluZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX01p bmVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUHJ5 VlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUHJ5VlQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHlsZXJCb3dlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHlsZXJCb3dlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Dcm9va19WVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ3Jv b2tfVlQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2FsaVJh aW5lcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV2FsaVJhaW5lcjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0d6aFJ6NVBIb2YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9HemhSejVQSG9mPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJyYWR5IFNha293aXR6IChA QnJhZHlfU2Frb3dpdHpfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JyYWR5X1Nha293aXR6Xy9zdGF0dXMvMTY2NTgzMTE5Mjg5NjE3NjEyOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Other offers

Marshall

The latest

Sakowitz received his Virginia Tech offer after camping in Blacksburg Friday evening. There's also no understating how important the current Hokie staff sees Trinity Episcopal School to their recruiting efforts in the Commonwealth (and overall). Beaten to the punch only by Marshall, the Hokies should be in strong position so remain as heavily involved in his recruitment as they want - though of course, if and when his offer list blows up, they'll want to have put a better product on the field to prove they're playing for championships, since other options will be. He camped last Summer as a defensive lineman, so his development is still a work in progress.

Game breakdown

Sakowitz shows the lower-body flexibility to get into a bent-knee stance at the line, but he has a tendency to pop up vertically out of it, and bend at the waist at the point of contact. Working on his leverage will be important going forward. He shows decent ability to move his feet, though he takes churning, full steps rather than controlled driving steps to maximize the push he can get. As he grows into his body and learns to reduce wasted movement in the lower body (and improve upper-body technique), his natural strength should allow him to excel.

Film