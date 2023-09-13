Virginia Tech has offered Cocoa (Fla.) 2026 quarterback Brady Hart. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, UCF, Florida Atlantic

The latest

Hart trains with the same group as 2024 QB commit Davi Belfort (and fellow 2026 target Noah Grubbs), so there's plenty of familiarity with the program already, even if much of it is secondhand at this point. Their trainer, Baylin Trujillo, has helped his players take a number of visits around the country, though - including multiple to Blacksburg - so it stands to reason that Hart will make his way to Virginia Tech at some point this Fall. While VT's 2026 class is a ways away, the staff has 2024 and 2025 squared away, so they can concentrate on ranking and pursuing 2026 targets going forward, which can only help.

Film

Game breakdown

Hart is a tall, lean quarterback who will fill out his frame over the next few years. He can be a bit busy with his feet during his drop, and has to take a hard pause at the top to collect himself - the former is something that will get cleaned up with more reps, the latter a result of not having a college-ready body yet. He likes to toss the deep ball, and he puts nice touch on it even though he doesn't have elite arm strength at this stage. He has to heave a bit at times, and that results in a lower launch point down near shoulder level. When he can hit the top of his drop and fire on a rope, though, you can see the tools that will make him a top target once his physical maturation kicks in.