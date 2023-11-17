Virginia Tech has offered Huntington Beach (Calif.) 2027 quarterback Brady Edmunds. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arizona State, UConn, Miami (Ohio)

The latest

Edmunds has taken visits up and down the West Coast... but he's also seen Alabama and Ole Miss on several occasions apiece, and caped at places like Ohio State and TCU last Summer. If a program shows legitimate interest in him, he's going to be willing to check it out. That means the Hokies' getting in the door early should net them a trip to Blacksburg his offseason. He's primarily communicated with offensive analyst Brian Crist so far, and while Crist is effectively the Hokies' QB coach, Edmunds will want to get to know members of the on-field staff to take his recruitment to the next level.

Film

Game breakdown

Edmunds already has college-ready size, though it's clear that - as expected - a kid who's just a freshman in high school and already standing 6-5 is still learning to control his growing limbs with athletic precision. Edmunds moves a little awkwardly, and when he's moving around, he brings the ball down to his side in one hand - risking ball security in a major way. His pre-throw footwork is pretty clean when there's a pocket to step into, but he doesn't stride into his throws, instead going flat-footed and kicking his back foot during his follow-through. Despite that, he shows the arm strength to push the ball downfield and fit it into windows over the middle. His accuracy will improve as he gets more experience executing that footwork under fire.