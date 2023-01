Virginia Tech has offered Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry 2024 linebacker Bodie Kahoun. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech is his first (Ohio State lacrosse commit)

Kahoun made a lacrosse commitment to Ohio State in September, but picking up scholarship interest on the gridiron has a way of changing things. A local prospect with longstanding interest - as far back as a game visit under the previous coaching staff - he camped at VT last Summer (as well as making stops at places like Duke and Wake Forest), and the proximity means it should be pretty easy to get him back on campus. If the Hokies push hard - and he decides his future is in football, not lacrosse - they should have an outstanding shot to reel him in.

