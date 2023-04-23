Virginia Tech has offered Miami (Fla.) Colmbus 2024 tight end Benjamin Blackburn. Here's a quick look at him.

Blackburn's offer came from offensive analyst Jeff Carpenter, so he still has to begin building a rapport with members of the on-field staff before his recruitment reaches another level. However, he has taken visits to programs around the country already, and as soon as he can set something up with the Hokies, it's likely he makes his way to Blacksburg. He hails from the same area as VT quarterback commit Davi Belfort, as well, so if the Hokies really take his recruitment to another gear, they'll have a bit of local help already in their 2024 class.

