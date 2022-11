Virginia Tech has offered White (Ga.) Cass 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter. Here's a quick look at him.

McWhorter was extremely busy on the recruiting trail this Summer, but one of his very first camp stops was in Blacksburg. He built initial bonds with Hokies offensive line coach Joe Rudolph at that time, and as soon as his freshman-year film dropped, Rudolph knew he'd seen enough to offer the talented young lineman. He's kept up his travels during the Fall, but his ability to make it to the Hokies' lone remaining regular-season game will depend upon his high school football schedule. Given that he's been high on VT and UVa (he was in Charlottesville last weekend) and his team doesn't project to make a deep run, it's likely he pencils in a visit for the finale.

