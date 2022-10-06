PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
New Virginia Tech football offer: Aziah Johnson
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Thomas Jefferson 2023 athlete Aziah Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Other offers
North Carolina, Towson, VMI
The latest
Johnson is a relative sleeper who has picked up all four of his offers since the beginning of September (and both Power-5 offers in the past two days). The Hokies have had plenty of success ini the Richmond area with area native Fontel Mines running the show, and Thomas Jefferson High is the alma mater of sophomore receiver Jaylen Jones. With a trip to UVa scheduled for this weekend, it would not surprise to see the Hoos follow suit. A visit to Blacksburg could come as soon as the next week, when the Orange and Maroon host Miami.
Film
----
---
