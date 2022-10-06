Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Thomas Jefferson 2023 athlete Aziah Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Johnson is a relative sleeper who has picked up all four of his offers since the beginning of September (and both Power-5 offers in the past two days). The Hokies have had plenty of success ini the Richmond area with area native Fontel Mines running the show, and Thomas Jefferson High is the alma mater of sophomore receiver Jaylen Jones. With a trip to UVa scheduled for this weekend, it would not surprise to see the Hoos follow suit. A visit to Blacksburg could come as soon as the next week, when the Orange and Maroon host Miami.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow us on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti.

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---