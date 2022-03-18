New Virginia Tech football offer: Ayden Greene

In January, Virginia Tech offered Powell (Tenn.) 2023 wide receiver Ayden Greene. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Arkansas State, Marshall, Memphis, Tulane, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Greene's offer actually came through back in late January, though it slipped through the cracks here. In the meantime, he's picked up a number of other offers and even narrowed to a top list of 10: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Memphis, Mississippi State, Pitt, Tennessee, UVa, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and the Hokies. Basketball season prevented him from being too active on the recruiting trial in January, but he intends to check out some of his top schools this Spring. Virginia Tech should be one of his stops, and the Orange and Maroon have a chance to establish strong early position. Nonetheless, a player from Knoxville seriously considering the Vols will be a tough pull.
Film
