Virginia Tech has offered Union (Ky.) Cooper 2025 defensive end Austin Alexander. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Akron, Charlotte, Liberty, Miami (OH), Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb

The latest

Alexander's hometown is a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio, and the location has allowed him to be a repeat visitor to a number of Midwestern programs, including the hometown school as well as Notre Dame, Purdue, and a few others. However, he's not restricted to the region: he's also taken multiple trips to Clemson (the Tigers have yet to offer), Maryland, and Virginia. Now that a Hokies offer is on the table, it's all-but certain he'll make his way to Blacksburg, though at this late stage of the season, that will likely wait until Winter. Building bonds with DL coach JC Price will be an important step as he moves forward.

Film

Game breakdown

Alexander plays split out for his high school team's offense, and also plays various positions across the defensive line, which is his likely college future (on offense, he'd be a tight end). He shows good quickness, and when he has the opportunity to run far in a straight line, he can build up a head of steam and get moving very fast. In the trenches, his knowledge of pass-rush techniques and his awareness are the best assets. He reads plays well (including the ability to not get sucked upfield on screens), and does a good job to engage and then shed blockers. His lateral quickness is just OK when he's pursuing, but he can mow through blockers on his way to pressuring the quarterback or finding a running back for loss.