Virginia Tech has offered Duncan (S.c.) Byrnes 2025 defensive back Armoni Weaver. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall

The latest

Weaver attends a strong program in Upstate South Carolina, where the Hokies have found some success in recent recruiting classes. The VT defensive backs coaches, Derek Jones and Pierson Prioleau, are his primary recruiters - and both happen to be Palmetto State natives, as well. Weaver hasn't been super busy when it comes to visits, and the Hokies will want to get him to campus at some point to build the relationship. It's relatively early in his process because of that inexperience with visits, even as he's eclipsed a dozen offers.

Film

Game breakdown

Weaver is a very willing hitter, capable of shedding blocks and coming up to lay a blow on ball-carriers. His technique... could use some work: he's generally the sort of defensive back who throws a shoulder forward and hopes his momentum is enough to knock the carrier down. Getting more precise about seeing what he hits and wrapping up will be important. The knack for physicality also pays off jamming at the line of scrimmage and getting his hands on wide receivers. He has a decent backpedal, and very good ability to transition in his turn-and-run motions. He has good but not elite speed for the role, and the total skillset speaks to a guy who's going to find plenty of success in college.