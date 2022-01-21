New Virginia Tech football offer: Anthony Sacca

St. Joe's is one of the national powerhouse high school programs, and Pry is very familiar with the Hawks from his time at Penn State. Getting in the door when Sacca is just a freshman is a good start... though colleges with stronger histories at the school (including Penn State, but also Ohio State and South Carolina) are already in the mix. VT has some connections, with 2018 wideout Darryle Simmons ending up in Blacksburg - though never recovering enough from a ruptured achilles he suffered in high school to actually contribute. This will be a long recruitment, and the Hokies will have other ins, such as 2023 teammate Jeremiah Trotter, a visitor last weekend, to work by the time that Sacca is a senior.