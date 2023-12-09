Virginia Tech has offered Williamsburg (Va.) Bruton 2027 wide receiver Anthony Henderson Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Penn State, Marshall, Hampton

The latest

Henderson camped in Blacksburg this Summer and returned for the win over Pitt. He's already one of the most-coveted Class of 2027 players in the Commonwealth, with VT joining Penn State among Power-5 programs that have offered, plus several visits under his belt for camps this Summer. Given how early it is for a kid who's still finishing his freshman year of high school, you can be assured plenty of twists and turns are on the way, but as long as the Hokies do their part on the field, a kid who grew up rooting for Orange and Maroon should continue to consider the state's flagship program for the long haul.

Film

Game breakdown

Henderson is a kid whose playmaking desire stands out above all else. He wants to get the ball in his hands, and when he does get ahold of it, he's going to try to extend plays long enough to find a gap in the defense and shoot forward. He has great two-step burst and straight-line speed when he does get going, and as his body matures, that speed should remain his calling card. He's got a lot of physical developing to do - as is natural for a high school freshman - but the ceiling is very high for a kid with great athletic tools who just needs plenty of polish.