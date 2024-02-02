Virginia Tech has offered Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2025 defensive end Andre Fuller Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, South Florida, UAB

The latest

Fuller has had the opportunity to make several visits around the East Coast, and while he hasn't been to Virginia Tech yet, now that he has an offer in hand, it's likely to happen. Coming from powerhouse Atlanta-area program Grayson, he'll have plenty of exposure over the course of the next year-plus (and he already has nearly two dozen offers). VT's strength in the region is a positive - especially because he doesn't have Georgia and Georgia Tech on the board yet - but there's plenty of work to do for a kid that has as many opportunities as he already does.

Film

Game breakdown

Fuller plays both DE and linebacker, and as a defensive end, a lot of his rushes are linebacker-esque in style. He likes to run with a full head of steam at an offensive lineman dropping into his pass set, and before the player even gets a hand to him, use lateral quickness and a swim move to get by untouched. He does a very good job redirecting laterally against runs to the edge, even when playing from a four-point stance, and has the speed to chase sideline-to-sideline. While he'll need to build his body (lower body in particular, as it looks very thin), he shows the awareness of how to play off a lineman with upper-body strength before disengaging to one side or the other to make a play. Since his body is in a tweener spot right now, it remains to be seen if he can get up to the size to be an every-down DE, or show the awareness in space to be a hybrid player, but he has tools that can be honed for a few different uses.