Virginia Tech has offered Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete/tight end Amir Jackson. Here's a quick look at him.

While he had some mid-major offers (as well as one from Indiana) come through over the course of the Fall, Jackson's recruitment has really taken off in the past couple weeks. Kentucky offered, then attention from Florida led quickly to a visit to Gainesville and resulted in an offer. The Hokies became the fourth Power-5 program on his list, and should have a legit chance to host him for a spring practice. Hailing from a small town n East Georgia, Jackson will likely see his opportunities continue to explode now that some big-timers are getting on the list, and VT's early entry should be a boost in remaining under consideration.

