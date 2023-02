Virginia Tech has offered Lake City (S.C.) 2025 defensive tackle Amare Adams. Here's a quick look at him.

Hailing from the central portion of South Carolina, Adams has built the best bonds with the in-state programs (though Clemson has yet to offer). He's willing to visit others - evidenced by a stop at Florida State last Summer, which resulted in an offer from the Noles - and now that the Hokies have entered the mix, they should be angling for him to make his way to Blacksburg. Virginia Tech has done pretty well in the Palmetto State over the past few classes, and while USC and Clemson will be tough to beat, the Orange and Maroon should at least get a serious look.

