Virginia Tech has offered Gainesville (Ga.) 2025 offensive lineman Alex Payne. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Baylor, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, North Carolina, Charlotte, Liberty, South Florida

The latest

Payne has managed to make a number of visits around the region this offseason, and while Blacksburg didn't make the itinerary, the Hokies wanted to issue an offer at this stage to avoid being late to the game. Getting him on a game visit this Fall will be important (but given the breadth of his travels to date, should be fairly simple to make happen), and from that point, success on the field will be important for the Hokies to show that their program is an option for kids who want to win at the highest levels.

Film

Game breakdown

Although Payne has the taller, leaner build of a modern offensive tackle, he does a good job keeping a wide base (albeit at times too wide) and low hips to play with good leverage. He likes to keep his hands extended from his body, with can be a tough trait to teach, though he'll want to continue developing his upper-body technique. He has good, quick feet, and the natural tools are all there to be an elite offensive lineman. He needs to get stronger and more powerful to translate it to the next level.