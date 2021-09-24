New Virginia Tech football offer: Alex Cunningham
Virginia Tech has offered Johns Creek (Ga.) 2024 defensive end Alex Cunningham. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Boston College, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Wake Forest, many others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news