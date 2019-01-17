Ticker
New Virginia Tech football offer: Alec Bryant

Virginia Tech has offered Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek 2020 defensive end Alec Bryant. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Colorado, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Vanderbilt, others

The latest

Bryant has taken several visits around the Midlands, and has even made it no secret that Oklahoma has an early upper hand in his recruitment. However, VT looks poised to put a major press on: they also offered teammate Xavion Alford this week, and will hope to get them on a visit together at some point this offseason. It will probably take not only that visit happening, but going very well for VT to have a serious chance in this one.

