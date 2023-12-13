Virginia Tech has offered Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons 2026 quarterback Aiden Smalls. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, NC State, Bethune-Cookman

The latest

The Hokies issued a couple offers at Raleigh-area stronghold Cardinal Gibbons (including one to the younger brother of a Transfer Portal visitor, Duke DL Aeneas Peebles). That strength in numbers should help them get a foothold with some of the prospects, even if the hometown schools have an early advantage. A high school quarterback turned intriguing wide receiver prospect, Smalls is a player whose recruitment may hinge, in part, around the specific recruiting pitches from his suitors. There's plenty of time to go in his process, and a visit to Blacksburg is the next step in his relationship with the Orange and Maroon.

Film

Game breakdown

When opponents don't get a hand on Smalls at the line of scrimmage, his ability to accelerate off the line and get to top speed is impressive. He's comfortable taking the top off the defense or bending away from man coverage in those circumstances (and as a former quarterback, he has a good feel for finding the pockets in zone coverage, particularly on drag routes). He shows some good short-area moves to evade tacklers, though he doesn't seem to have the lower-leg strength to simply run through contact just yet. As he gets older and stronger, he should be able to step up the physicality. He's also adapting to being a pass-catcher rather than a passer, so while he adjusts well to the ball in flight, more reps can help him be an even more consistent hands-catcher away from his body.