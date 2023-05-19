Virginia Tech has offered Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 2026 defensive lineman Aiden Harris. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXlvbmQgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGEgb2ZmZXIgVmlyZ2lu aWEgdGVjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoY2Fw b25ld2hzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGNhcG9uZXdoczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9NaW5lcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfTWluZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjQ3U3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkAyNDdTcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQmlnRHViRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJp Z0R1YkZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JvYnRoYVJlYWx0b3I/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJvYnRoYVJl YWx0b3I8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGFl bENsYXJrUFA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pY2hhZWxDbGFya1BQ PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vczIwbXFZQUpVZSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3MyMG1xWUFKVWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWlkZW4gSGFy cmlzIChAQWlkZW5oYXJyaXM1OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9BaWRlbmhhcnJpczU4L3N0YXR1cy8xNjU4ODUzNzg1OTQ5NjgzNzEy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Charlotte, Connecticut

The latest

Harris is the slightly higher-profile of the Harris twins who picked up offers from the Hokies this week. Virginia Tech is also in strong shape with a 2024 teammate, wide receiver Keenan Jackson, so there are plenty of connections to continue working. The duo will camp in Blacksburg this Summer, and that should allow them to get familiar with Virginia Tech (wide receivers coach Fontel Mines, not usually the area recruiter for Charlotte, issued the offer because of the Jackson connection, so building relationships with more members of the staff will also be important).

Game breakdown

Harris is much bigger-framed than his brother, Andrew, and may well grow into a defensive tackle in the long run. He is not quite as explosive off the edge, and while he's not yet powerful enough to be an every-down interior lineman, he shows the desire and ability to engage in battles of strength at the point of attack. He shows a knack for hand-fighting and using his technique there to squeeze between the gaps in double-teams, and while he's not winning bull-rushes, he can maintain positioning rather than losing ground at the line, and disengage to make tackles.

Film