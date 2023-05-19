New Virginia Tech football offer: Aiden Harris
Virginia Tech has offered Matthews (N.C.) Weddington 2026 defensive lineman Aiden Harris. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Charlotte, Connecticut
Harris is the slightly higher-profile of the Harris twins who picked up offers from the Hokies this week. Virginia Tech is also in strong shape with a 2024 teammate, wide receiver Keenan Jackson, so there are plenty of connections to continue working. The duo will camp in Blacksburg this Summer, and that should allow them to get familiar with Virginia Tech (wide receivers coach Fontel Mines, not usually the area recruiter for Charlotte, issued the offer because of the Jackson connection, so building relationships with more members of the staff will also be important).
Harris is much bigger-framed than his brother, Andrew, and may well grow into a defensive tackle in the long run. He is not quite as explosive off the edge, and while he's not yet powerful enough to be an every-down interior lineman, he shows the desire and ability to engage in battles of strength at the point of attack. He shows a knack for hand-fighting and using his technique there to squeeze between the gaps in double-teams, and while he's not winning bull-rushes, he can maintain positioning rather than losing ground at the line, and disengage to make tackles.
