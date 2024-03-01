Virginia Tech has offered D.C. St. John's 2026 offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia, Charlotte, Toledo

The latest

The Hokies also offered Hamilton's opposite bookend at St. John's Collegiate this week, classmate Jordan Harrison. Having multiple targets at one program always serves to make it a little bit more reasonable to expect a visit (since they can come together), and warms feelings around the high school as VT tries to re-establish itself with a District powerhouse. When they do make it to town - either together or individually - VT will want to sell the advantages specifically as it relates to recruiting against hometown Maryland, but that should be a relatively straightforward (if not necessarily easy) task.

Game breakdown

Hamilton is a vey good athlete, but he'll want to shore up the techniques with which he executes that athleticism to reach his potential. He's a big strider, even in the trenches in straight-ahead drive blocking. He'll want to shorten up his strides, and make sure he keeps his base underneath him rather than spreading his feet wide enough to lose his balance. With that said, he has decent size and long enough arms that his height is not worrisome when it comes to sticking at tackle when he moves to the next level. His athleticism allows him to be a good pass-blocker, and while he'll want to improve his awareness and recognition of how to "find work" after winning his initial assignment, there's a high ceiling here.