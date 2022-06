New Virginia Tech football offer: Adam Shovlin

Originally a Class of 2024 prospect from the northeast corner of Pennsylvania, Shovlin has reclassified to 2025 and will attend boarding school at St. Thomas More in Connecticut. That's the alma mater of Hokies DE Wilfried Pene, and a school that tight ends coach Tyler Bowen swung through in late May. Most importantly, Shovlin's offer came at the conclusion of a camp visit, so he's already taken the initiative to see Blacksburg and get to know it. With an offer in-hand, that should help the Orange and Maroon solidify their spot near the top of his recruitment for the time being.