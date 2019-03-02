New Virginia Tech football offer: Kobe Pryor
Virginia Tech has offered Cedartown (Ga.) 2020 running back Kobe Pryor. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Auburn, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Texas, Vanderbilt, several others
The latest
