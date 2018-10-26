The Hokies are jumping into the game relatively late here, which is rarely a good sign for a kid who has top suitors around the country (and official visits to three of them already in the rearview mirror). VT will have to make up for lost time here. Fortunately, the coaching staff has plenty of connections to the prep school circuit in the Northeast, so they won't be starting completely from scratch in building these bonds.

It remains to be seen whether this new offer means anything negative about already-pursued recruits on the board at the position, such as four-star Qudus Wahab. The staff could quite easily bring in two bigmen, though, so it's entirely possible they decided to swing for the fences on a very good one and hope to reel 'em both in.

Look for them to work to get him on a visit to campus ASAP, but don't be surprised if they have a tough time making that happen.