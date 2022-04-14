New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Taylor Bowen

While it's unclear how serious they all are about him at this point, Bowen has previously mentioned the likes of Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, and Providence as the schools standing out to him. That's a tough group to crack into (including two Final Four teams, one of which won the national title), but the Hokies also offered Brewster teammate Joseph Estrella, and working a dual visit could be in the cards for this Summer (they're both native New Englanders - Bowen from Vermont - which is not always the case at hoops powerhouse Brewster). For now, VT is a longshot, but that could change with continued effort.