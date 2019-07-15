Virginia Tech offered Walker after evaluating him in person at the Peach Jam over the weekend. While he already has a few of the bigger offers in his home region, Virginia Tech probably breaks new ground by opening the door to the ACC. Assistant coach Chester Frazier has connections in the region from his time at Kansas State, and VT should be able to establish themselves as a player for Walker if they prioritize him. He has planned a trip to the East Coast, and VT has a chance to get him to add Blacksburg as a stop.