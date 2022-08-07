New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Rob Dockery
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Woodrow Wilson 2024 wing Rob Dockery. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Rutgers, TCU, Texas A&M, South Florida, Xavier, Fairfield, George Washington, Howard, Maryland-Baltimore County, Radford, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Towson, Virginia Commonwealth
The latest
Dockery made his way to Blacksburg over the weekend, and was offered before he left campus. That's always a good situation when it comes to building good vibes in a recruitment. The Hokies also have plenty of strong connections to DC through simple geography and the reputation of assistant coach Mike Jones in the District. Dockery previously visited Blacksburg for the Notre Dame game during the hoops season, so he's building that familiarity. The Hokies are quickly emerging as the team to beat as long as they keep the pursuit strong.
Film
