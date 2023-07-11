Virginia Tech has offered Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2026 shooting guard Kayden Allen. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Georgia, Georgia State, Radford

The latest

Allen picked up his offer after impressing at Peach Jam last week. The Hokies are in the door relatively early, but there's a geographic hurdle that will have to be overcome: Georgia and Georgia State are both right in his backyard, and they're in the door before the Hokies hopped in. A Virginia native who moved to Georgia as a kid, there's a pull to his place of birth, but it will have to be strong to overcome his current location. On-court success will be the most important factor for VT in making a strong statement in Allen's recruitment, but there's a long way to go for a guy who's just going to be a sophomore this Fall.

Game breakdown

Allen is a lean, intelligent guard who has scoring punch but never forces things or gets outside of his skillset within the offense his team runs. He has the attributes to be a solid defender as he continues to develop, but his ability to put the ball in the hoop is selling point No. 1. He can drive to the rack, has the athleticism to get above the rim, and is not timid to shoot from any distance (and he's pretty effective from all of them) as long as he has a good look available.

Film