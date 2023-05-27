Virginia Tech has offered Reston (Va.) South Lakes 2025 shooting guard Jordan Scott. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCBDb2FjaCBCeWVycywgSeKA mW0gaGFwcHkgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgbXkgT2ZmaWNpYWwgT2ZmZXIgZm9ybSBW aXJnaW5pYSBUZWNoLiBUaGFuayB5b3UgQ29hY2ggWW91bmcgYW5kIENvYWNo IEJ5ZXJzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamQyM2J5ZXJz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqZDIzYnllcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hNS1lvdW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1LWW91bmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9vVDFEdE9jUDZFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb1QxRHRPY1A2RTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBqb3JkYW4gc2NvdHQgKEBqb3JkYW5zY290dDI2Nykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb3JkYW5zY290dDI2Ny9z dGF0dXMvMTY2MjE5MTUxMjM1NTA1NzY2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXkgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Other offers

Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Washington, East Carolina, George Mason, Radford

The latest

Scott has taken a number of visits around the region, including to schools that haven't offered - and he's ventured as far as Michigan State, a program that is of significant interest to him if the Spartans ultimately do make an offer. The Hokies should have ample opportunity to get him to campus this offseason, and with a shifting coaching staff, there is plenty of ability to sell that they aren't behind the curve at all. His system fit is a good one, and the location is by far the best of any high-major on his list to date.

Game breakdown

Scott is a good-sized guard who is a solid factor on the offensive and defensive glass for his high school team. He's not an exceptional above-the-rim athlete, so that's not likely to be the forte of his game in college, though he'll be able to put in a shift against opposing bigs. Where he excels is as a spot shooter, able to consistently stroke it from range after an assist, with some ability to create his own shot off the dribble, as well. He'll want to round out his game by the time he reaches college, but his ability to hit from long range will play anywhere, however he ultimately ends up complementing it.

Film