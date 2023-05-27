New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jordan Scott
Virginia Tech has offered Reston (Va.) South Lakes 2025 shooting guard Jordan Scott. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Washington, East Carolina, George Mason, Radford
Scott has taken a number of visits around the region, including to schools that haven't offered - and he's ventured as far as Michigan State, a program that is of significant interest to him if the Spartans ultimately do make an offer. The Hokies should have ample opportunity to get him to campus this offseason, and with a shifting coaching staff, there is plenty of ability to sell that they aren't behind the curve at all. His system fit is a good one, and the location is by far the best of any high-major on his list to date.
Scott is a good-sized guard who is a solid factor on the offensive and defensive glass for his high school team. He's not an exceptional above-the-rim athlete, so that's not likely to be the forte of his game in college, though he'll be able to put in a shift against opposing bigs. Where he excels is as a spot shooter, able to consistently stroke it from range after an assist, with some ability to create his own shot off the dribble, as well. He'll want to round out his game by the time he reaches college, but his ability to hit from long range will play anywhere, however he ultimately ends up complementing it.
