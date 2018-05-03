New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jaykwon Walton
Virginia Tech has offered Montgomery (Ala.) Carver 2019 forward Jaykwon Walton. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M, TCU
The latest
Walton has blown up after a solid showing on the AAU circuit last weekend, so the direction of his recruitment could be completely different than it was just a couple weeks ago. However, the Alabama native has made it clear that the Tide are on his list, and (especially with a well-known coach in former NBA star and coach Avery Johnson) that could make it tough to beat them in the end.