Virginia Tech has offered Belmar (N.J.) St. Rose 2026 guard Jayden Hodge. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Maryland, Penn State, Seton Hall, Temple, Villanova, Old Dominion, St. Bonaventure

The latest

Hodge visited Virginia Tech in September, and has long fielded serious interest from the Orange and Maroon. The Hokies offered (but were not a finalist for) his Class of 2024 brother, Matthew, who committed to Villanova. Although the brothers grew up in Belgium, their dad, Odell, is a SWVA native who played at Old Dominion before embarking on his European hoops career. The younger Hodges is a top-25 prospect in the country, so there will be plenty of competition (including from Nova), but the Hokies have a solid early foot in the door.

Film

Game breakdown

Hodge has good handles on the drive, and is able to use a variety of moves to find his way to the rim and finish effectively with his right hand. That's made a bit easier by the fact that he's got elite shooting range, and opponents have no choice but to step out and guard him even well beyond the three-point arc. While he does have good handles, he's not a natural distributor - his drives are largely to get all the way to the rack or to recycle back. His 6-5 size allows him to be a plus rebounder (including on the offensive glass, rare for players with his shooting ability) and defender from the shooting guard position.