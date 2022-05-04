 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jamie Kaiser
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-04 13:57:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jamie Kaiser

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech has offered Alexandria (Va.) Bishop Ireton 2023 shooting guard Jamie Kaiser. Here's a quick look at him.

Coastal Carolina, Columbia, Creighton, Fairfield, George Mason, George Washington, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Howard, Long Beach State, N.J.I.T., Ohio, Rhode Island, Richmond, Southern Utah, TCU, Towson, Virginia Commonwealth, Wisconsin, Yale

A two-sport athlete who recently made the decision to focus on basketball rather than pursue his gridiron dreams (though he has a couple Power-5 offers as a dual-threat QB/Ath), Kaiser's hoops recruitment has taken off in the past couple weeks. An offer from Wisconsin turned into a quick official visit, and he intends to see Harvard for an official next week, as well. The Hokies should at least draw a visit out of him - he intends to use all five officials - and that will be crucial since he hopes to make his commitment before returning to school in the Fall.

