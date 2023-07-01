New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jaiden Glover
Virginia Tech has offered Elizabeth (N.J.) Patrick School 2024 wing Jaiden Glover. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Butler, California, Creighton, Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John's, Texas Tech, Villanova, West Virginia, Xavier, Fairfield, Manhattan, Rhode Island, UAB, UNLV
The latest
Glover has blown up this Summer, going from a top-100 talent to a guy whose offer list matches that ability. He hasn't been super-active on the visit trail, seeing some options closer to home (Villanova, St. John's), and a little farther up the East Coast (Rhode Island) before his star really began to take off with impressive performances in the evaluation windows. The Hokies will work to get him on a trip to Blacksburg soon, and as he blows up, that effort will be crucial to remaining in the hunt.
Game breakdown
A tall, lean guard who still handles the ball like a point guard, Glover is capable of creating for himself and others on the dribble. While he's not a true distributor, he's willing to dish it rather than be a pure ball hog. That said, he likes to create his own shot, and is very willing to fire away from distance, or use the threat of a shot to get a step on defenders and get moving downhill. He's a decent athlete attacking the rim, though he's not an above-the-rim guy when there's traffic involved. His defensive effort won't be drawn into question, though he'll have to get stronger to defend 1-4 at the next level.
Film
