Virginia Tech has offered Elizabeth (N.J.) Patrick School 2024 wing Jaiden Glover. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBzcGVha2luZyB0byBIZWFkIENvYWNoIE1pa2UgWW91bmcs IEkgYW0gYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gVmlyZ2lu aWEgVGVjaCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSUx0MFE3N3pidCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lMdDBRNzd6YnQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFpZGVu IEdsb3ZlciAoQEphaWRlbkdsb3ZlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KYWlkZW5HbG92ZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE2NzQ1Njk1Nzg0MzU3MDY4 ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Butler, California, Creighton, Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John's, Texas Tech, Villanova, West Virginia, Xavier, Fairfield, Manhattan, Rhode Island, UAB, UNLV

The latest

Glover has blown up this Summer, going from a top-100 talent to a guy whose offer list matches that ability. He hasn't been super-active on the visit trail, seeing some options closer to home (Villanova, St. John's), and a little farther up the East Coast (Rhode Island) before his star really began to take off with impressive performances in the evaluation windows. The Hokies will work to get him on a trip to Blacksburg soon, and as he blows up, that effort will be crucial to remaining in the hunt.

Game breakdown

A tall, lean guard who still handles the ball like a point guard, Glover is capable of creating for himself and others on the dribble. While he's not a true distributor, he's willing to dish it rather than be a pure ball hog. That said, he likes to create his own shot, and is very willing to fire away from distance, or use the threat of a shot to get a step on defenders and get moving downhill. He's a decent athlete attacking the rim, though he's not an above-the-rim guy when there's traffic involved. His defensive effort won't be drawn into question, though he'll have to get stronger to defend 1-4 at the next level.

Film