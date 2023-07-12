Virginia Tech has offered Springdale (Ark.) 2025 shooting guard Isaiah Sealy. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts

The latest

Sealy picked up his offer from assistant coach Christian Webster. It's relatively early in his process: though he's a Rivals100 player, he has a handful of closer-to home SEC offers, a mid-major option in Oral Roberts... and now Virginia Tech from the ACC. As his recruitment develops, a trip to Blacksburg will be in the offing - but the Hokies' path to that point may be a winding one, with a 2024 class to develop before knowing precisely what the focuses will have to be in 2025.

Game breakdown

Long-limbed but with a good bit of strength built into that frame, Sealy thrives on getting to the rack in transition or on cuts. He's a good finisher with the athletic ability to rise for flashy dunks even in traffic. While he's not a pure distributor, he has good enough vision to find the open man and provide assists in a range of game situations. Even though he has a bit of a push-shot, he's a regular (and fairly successful) shooter from distance with a particular affinity for pulling up on the short dribble. He uses his length to be a menace defensively, and his overall level of effort on that end of the court sets him apart from the average high school wing.

Film