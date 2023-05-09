New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Ethan Lathan
Virginia Tech has offered Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian 2024 center Ethan Lathan. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
LSU, Dayton
The latest
Lathan is an Illinois native playing at a powerhouse program in the Sunshine State (for both his high school and AAU ball). He's an obvious talent, but offers have been slow in coming - which should play to the Hokies' advantage. They're at square one in the 2024 class, and while that could mean that players they're just offering now are the backup-plan types, those are rapidly becoming necessary backup plans, too. A visit this Summer should happen, and give VT a chance to show off.
Game breakdown
A lefty with above-the-rim athleticism, Lathan can drive from the high post but is primarily a back-to-the-basket player on the offensive end of the court. In transition, his willingness to run the floor pays off with a lot of easy dunks assisted by teammates. His jumping ability allows him to be a factor on the glass on both ends of the court (as well as a shot-block threat on D), and if he rounds out his game with a bit more range, there's a ton of potential here.
Film
