New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Drake Powell

The Hokies have an obvious "in" for Powell's recruitment: his older sister, Cera, is a VT volleyball player who will be a senior this Fall. While their time in college won't overlap, the the virtues of becoming a Hokie - and what life in Blacksburg is like - can be taught from a source very close to home. That connection has allowed Powell to become familiar with Virginia Tech early in the process, too. All that said, North Carolina hasn't offered yet, and the expectation is that if the Heels do pull the trigger, they'll be tough to beat. Otherwise, it may be the Hokies who occupy a similar status in his mind.