Virginia Tech has offered Peoria (Ill.) Manual 2025 guard Dietrich Richardson. Here's a quick look at him.

Advertisement

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Illinois, Vanderbilt, Indiana State, Bradley, Bryant, Green Bay, Southern Illinois

The latest

Richardson hails from central Illinois and has family connections to the flagship program in the state (uncle DJ Richardson played for the Illini), so the Hokies will have to play catch-up to an extent. He visited Iowa over the weekend, so getting him to Blacksburg will have to happen during the remainder of the season lest the Hokies fall too far behind (they can maybe get away with waiting until Summer, but if he waits that long to see campus, it'll be even tougher). That visit will be crucial for determining exactly how serious a contender Virginia Tech will be able to position itself to be.

Film

Game breakdown

Richardson is a tall, lean guard whose length is going to be a mismatch at any of the positions he'll play at the next level. There's some question about what might be his best fit. He has very good handles and the ability to create his own shot off the dribble. However, he's a scorer first and foremost, so playing as a 2/3 wing with the ability to provide additional ball-handling alongside a point guard is probably his best fit. He can drive to get to the rack or pull up from midrange, and has enough vision to dish to teammates after drawing the defense in. His athletic ability should allow him to be a plus finisher and rebounder when he adds a bit more functional strength.