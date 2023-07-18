Virginia Tech has offered Santa Clarita (Calif.) SOCal Academy 2025 point guard DeMarco Johnson. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Arizona State, California, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi State, St. John's, TCU, Cal State Northridge, Duquesne, High Point, Southern Utah

The latest

Johnson picked up his offer from Virginia Tech along with one from Illinois (perhaps his two highest-profile offers) after an impressive weekend on the AAU circuit with his Southern California-based Oakland Soldiers squad. Coincidentally, former VT assistant Chester Frazier is his lead recruiter with the Illini. It's early in the process for Johnson, who doesn't have any visit plans in the work just yet, but with a first ACC option on the table, there's a good chance he'll check out VT before all is said and done.

Game breakdown

Johnson is an athletic guard who likes to get in transition and can drive to the rack. However, what he likes most is creating for himself with the dribble, and pulling up to take jumps shots from midrange or even long distance. He also has a good stroke on catch-and-shoot opportunities, though more reps will allow him to improve consistency. His size sort of restricts him to the PG position, so he'll want to work on being a more natural distributor (even though his shooting ability makes the selfish play a smart one at this level on a regular basis).

Film