Virginia Tech has offered Dallas (Texas) Jesuit 2025 guard Caleb Steger. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

California,TCU, West Virginia, California Riverside, North Texas, Oral Roberts, Sam Houston State

The latest

Steger has taken a few visits closer to his Texas home (including to TCU), though he's a native of Southwest Tennessee. Virginia Tech has not yet made the itinerary - LSU is the major program of note that he plans to see - but there are connections through a Southern Assault AAU program that VT has developed relationships with. The Hokies will want to sell him on system fit: a long-range sniper with other tools in his belt is what the Mike Young system needs to roll effectively. It's relatively early in his recruitment, especially with VT just under way in the 2024 class.

Film

Game breakdown

Steger is a guard whose first choice is to shoot from distance, and he can do that from a number of different circumstances: pulling up, catch-and-shoot, or creating a bit of space off the dribble. He can also get inside the arc to finish, though he's not a purely explosive athlete, so his handles make that a nice addition to his bread-and-butter, rather than part of it. He has good instincts and desire defensively and on the glass, and as his body matures, that should be an asset to his game, as well.