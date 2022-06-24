New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Brandon Rechsteiner
Virginia Tech has offered Woodstock (Ga.) Etowah 2023 point guard Brandon Rechsteiner. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Northwestern, Xavier, Dayton, George Mason, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Mercer, North Florida, Rice, Seattle, Texas State, Toledo, Tulane, Vermont, Wichita State, Wofford
The latest
Rechsteiner, the son of former professional wrestler Scott Steiner, has a number of programs beginning to show increased interest in him. He hasn't taken a ton of visits yet, mostly around the Southeast (and to Michigan, where his father and uncle Rick were All-Big Ten wrestlers before going into the showbiz side of their sport). The Hokies will push to get him to town for a visit - planning for as early as basketball camp next week, with Mike Young slated to scout him this weekend - and if all goes well at that time, they'll vault seriously into the mix for a point guard prospect whose film they really like.
Film
