New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Brandon Rechsteiner

Rechsteiner, the son of former professional wrestler Scott Steiner, has a number of programs beginning to show increased interest in him. He hasn't taken a ton of visits yet, mostly around the Southeast (and to Michigan, where his father and uncle Rick were All-Big Ten wrestlers before going into the showbiz side of their sport). The Hokies will push to get him to town for a visit - planning for as early as basketball camp next week, with Mike Young slated to scout him this weekend - and if all goes well at that time, they'll vault seriously into the mix for a point guard prospect whose film they really like.