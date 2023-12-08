Virginia Tech has offered Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 2025 wing Amari Allen. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Penn State, Tennessee, Villanova, West Virginia, Green Bay, Saint Louis, South Florida

The latest

Originally from the Fox Valley of Wisconsin (and playing his AAU ball with a team from his home state), Allen plays his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida. The Hokies have done a very good job recruiting in the Sunshine State - both 2024 signees are Floridians - and there are some connections back to Wisconsin, including through recent grad Grant Basile. Allen has a number of high-major options already, so there's a bit of catch-up for the Orange and Maroon to play, but they also have plenty of time to do just that. He plans to take his time, at least in the early stages, and see several programs.

Film

Game breakdown

Allen is a scoring wing with enough of an outside shot to keep defenses honest, and plenty of handles to get to the rack on a regular basis - and he can also pull up for midrange jumpers and floaters. He has the vision to run the break or dish to teammates in halfcourt, and the size to be a viable defender and rebounder at the four. He's a complete player for a team that needs a modern wing. He'll want to work on consistency with that outside shot (with a sometimes-funky release, he'll have to be precise to hit at a high rate), and using his athleticism to make a bigger defensive impact, but there's a lot to like in his game.