New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Adrien Stevens

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Potomac (Md.) Bullis School 2025 guard Adrien Stevens. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Maryland, Penn State, Providence, Albany, George Mason, Loyola (MD), N.J.I.T., Providence, Rhode Island, Towson

The latest

Stevens has mostly come onto the scene in the past few weeks as he's put together an impressive Summer for the We-R1 AAU program. He's not quite as highly coveted as some of VT's other recent targets, but he picks up his offer early in the contact period for 2025s, and among the competitors are some programs that historically do very well in the DC area (Maryland and Penn State, to say nothing of the mid-majors in the area). This is a recruitment that will really get moving when he starts making visits to major programs.

Game breakdown

Stevens has a bit of flair on the dribble, and has a wide range of hesitation moves, spins, and step-throughs to make his way to the rack. He's also a talented catch-and-shoot guy, with solid form and a high release as he steps into his long-range shots. He shows some decent vision in the penetrate-and-kick game (or penetrate-and-dump-to-big) as well as handling in transition, though in the settled half-court he's mostly finishing it himself once he starts getting downhill on the dribble. His athleticism allows him to be a factor defensively and on the glass, though at this stage he's mostly a below-the-rim sort of player.

Film

