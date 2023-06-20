Virginia Tech has offered Potomac (Md.) Bullis School 2025 guard Adrien Stevens. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoISBUaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gdGhlIGNvYWNoaW5nIHN0YWZmIGZvciBi ZWxpZXZpbmcgaW4gbWUuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvSG9raWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR29Ib2tpZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby84TUVu UTBCdWQ4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOE1FblEwQnVkODwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBZHJpZW4gU3RldmVucyAoQEFkcmllblN0ZXZlbnMzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FkcmllblN0ZXZlbnMzL3N0YXR1cy8x NjcwNzY3NTQwNjczMzM5MzkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Maryland, Penn State, Providence, Albany, George Mason, Loyola (MD), N.J.I.T., Providence, Rhode Island, Towson

The latest

Stevens has mostly come onto the scene in the past few weeks as he's put together an impressive Summer for the We-R1 AAU program. He's not quite as highly coveted as some of VT's other recent targets, but he picks up his offer early in the contact period for 2025s, and among the competitors are some programs that historically do very well in the DC area (Maryland and Penn State, to say nothing of the mid-majors in the area). This is a recruitment that will really get moving when he starts making visits to major programs.

Game breakdown

Stevens has a bit of flair on the dribble, and has a wide range of hesitation moves, spins, and step-throughs to make his way to the rack. He's also a talented catch-and-shoot guy, with solid form and a high release as he steps into his long-range shots. He shows some decent vision in the penetrate-and-kick game (or penetrate-and-dump-to-big) as well as handling in transition, though in the settled half-court he's mostly finishing it himself once he starts getting downhill on the dribble. His athleticism allows him to be a factor defensively and on the glass, though at this stage he's mostly a below-the-rim sort of player.

Film