PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Adrien Stevens
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech has offered Potomac (Md.) Bullis School 2025 guard Adrien Stevens. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Maryland, Penn State, Providence, Albany, George Mason, Loyola (MD), N.J.I.T., Providence, Rhode Island, Towson
The latest
Stevens has mostly come onto the scene in the past few weeks as he's put together an impressive Summer for the We-R1 AAU program. He's not quite as highly coveted as some of VT's other recent targets, but he picks up his offer early in the contact period for 2025s, and among the competitors are some programs that historically do very well in the DC area (Maryland and Penn State, to say nothing of the mid-majors in the area). This is a recruitment that will really get moving when he starts making visits to major programs.
Game breakdown
Stevens has a bit of flair on the dribble, and has a wide range of hesitation moves, spins, and step-throughs to make his way to the rack. He's also a talented catch-and-shoot guy, with solid form and a high release as he steps into his long-range shots. He shows some decent vision in the penetrate-and-kick game (or penetrate-and-dump-to-big) as well as handling in transition, though in the settled half-court he's mostly finishing it himself once he starts getting downhill on the dribble. His athleticism allows him to be a factor defensively and on the glass, though at this stage he's mostly a below-the-rim sort of player.
Film